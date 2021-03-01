iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IWD traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,042. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $148.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.86.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

