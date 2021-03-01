iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,541,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,679. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $107.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

