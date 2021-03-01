iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Raised by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,421 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after purchasing an additional 485,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 599,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,722,199. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

