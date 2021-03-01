iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $235.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.45. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

