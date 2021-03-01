Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Price Up 23%

Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) rose 23% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 1,300,167 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 378,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

ITI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $282.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iteris by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

