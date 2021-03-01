Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 1.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,224. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

