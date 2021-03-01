Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,748,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,425,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 240,851 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 368,518 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

NYSE JHG opened at $29.23 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

