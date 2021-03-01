Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.45 ($4.06) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.84 ($3.34).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

