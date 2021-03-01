Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIX. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

SIX stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $3,541,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 61,570 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

