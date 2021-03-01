Jefferies Financial Group Increases Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $13.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.78.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,207,301 shares of company stock worth $67,669,879. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

