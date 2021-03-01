Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report issued on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.68.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

