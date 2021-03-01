JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $23.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,304.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,588. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,265.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,089.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.