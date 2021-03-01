JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

ADP traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.94. 31,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $179.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

