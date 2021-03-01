JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 93,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,733. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

