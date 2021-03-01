JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,252 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FMR LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 809,644 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $162.99. 68,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

