JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 427,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,978,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 6,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $159.41. The company had a trading volume of 64,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average is $164.58. The stock has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

