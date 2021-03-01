JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HMPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

HMPT opened at $11.99 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

In related news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274 in the last three months.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

