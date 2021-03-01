Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 6,839 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.74. 51,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,287. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.84.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

