Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Invests $386,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.98. 4,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,311. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

