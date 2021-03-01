Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.45. 52,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,463. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $63.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.