Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 39,740 Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,490. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93.

