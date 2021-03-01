Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,030. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.