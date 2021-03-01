Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle traded as high as $179.42 and last traded at $177.70, with a volume of 1769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.98.

JLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $46,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 933.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.