JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €24.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.03 ($23.56).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €15.03 ($17.68) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.75. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.