JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $91.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.32.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.