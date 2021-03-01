JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.71.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of -90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

