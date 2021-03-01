Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,000. Lyft makes up approximately 3.9% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 867,262 shares of company stock valued at $43,495,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $56.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.