Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,000 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,398 shares of company stock worth $16,011,623. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa stock opened at $215.00 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

