Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 15,626 Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,628,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,777,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the third quarter valued at $28,247,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 114,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NNI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $72.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.70. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

