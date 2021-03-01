Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 40,000 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of Cornerstone OnDemand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,505,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 366,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSOD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $50.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -99.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

