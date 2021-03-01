Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $532,839.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 42.9% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.24 or 0.00508004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00073420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00077035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.96 or 0.00466668 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

