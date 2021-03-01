Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TKAYY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of TKAYY stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.