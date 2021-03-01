Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 41.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$1.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of JE traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 508,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,385. The firm has a market cap of C$246.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of C$4.31 and a 1 year high of C$45.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.