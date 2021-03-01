Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to announce $450,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $640,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $4.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $8.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $8.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.02 million, with estimates ranging from $13.31 million to $227.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadmon.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $787.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 6,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,854 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,321 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,063 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

