Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.61

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 49670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,479. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 830,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,679,000 after buying an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,288,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

