KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised KB Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.63.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 in the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after purchasing an additional 305,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in KB Home by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after acquiring an additional 223,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KB Home by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.