KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered KBC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. KBC Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. KBC Group has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

