Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

KELYA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of KELYA opened at $20.82 on Monday. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $818.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

