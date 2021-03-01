Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,331 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Kemper worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE KMPR opened at $75.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

