Kevin Lawrence Sells 1,250 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $81,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $81,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00.

BancFirst stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $66.75.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BancFirst by 197.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $141,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

