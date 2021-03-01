Keybank National Association OH Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $165,625,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3,387.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after buying an additional 517,903 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.90.

Shares of ETSY opened at $220.27 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $239.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

