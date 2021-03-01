Keybank National Association OH Has $2.11 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

