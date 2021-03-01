Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,591 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Shares of FANG opened at $69.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

