Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $79.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $98.92.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

