Keybank National Association OH Sells 268 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 103.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 21.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 230.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,041,000 after purchasing an additional 78,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.3% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN opened at $439.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

