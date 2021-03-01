Keybank National Association OH Sells 813 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $329.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.01.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

