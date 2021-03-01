KeyCorp Comments on Greif, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Greif in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NYSE:GEF opened at $48.30 on Monday. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 5,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,649.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,900 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

