KeyCorp Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $112.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $90.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

