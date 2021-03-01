Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Trading 5.5% Higher

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.77. 119,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 145,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

KE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.