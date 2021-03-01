King DAG Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. King DAG has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, King DAG has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.47 or 0.00519003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00071952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00077398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00077900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.39 or 0.00459687 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io.

King DAG Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.